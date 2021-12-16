Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 12.1%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s share price fell 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 158,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 358,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$142.37 million and a PE ratio of -41.25.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.