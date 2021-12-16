Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $8,704.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.42 or 0.08319389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,573.29 or 0.99718190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

