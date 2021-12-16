Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $10.70. Fanhua shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 1,668 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $525.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua during the third quarter worth about $371,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fanhua by 62.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 151,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 382.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fanhua by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

