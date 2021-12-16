Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

