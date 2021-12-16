Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FRCOY stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

