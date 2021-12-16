FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $8.49 or 0.00017761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $30.16 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00206237 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,710 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

