Fear NFTs Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00055990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.04 or 0.08212270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.96 or 1.00070674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

