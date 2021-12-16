FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.52. 4,365,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.96. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.
FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.