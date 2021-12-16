FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.52. 4,365,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.96. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

Get FedEx alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.