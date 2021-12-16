FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.52. 4,365,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

