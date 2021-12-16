Fei Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.70 or 0.08214953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.99 or 1.00161993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars.

