Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.53.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.42 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

