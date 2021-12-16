Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

FITB opened at $43.42 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,762,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

