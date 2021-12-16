FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.62

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 67395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,645,813 shares of company stock valued at $64,867,588.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

