Financial Analysis: ACNB (ACNB) and Its Competitors

ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ACNB to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ACNB pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares ACNB and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million $18.39 million 8.42 ACNB Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.08

ACNB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 29.23% 11.56% 1.13% ACNB Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ACNB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB Competitors 2157 8960 7244 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.15%. Given ACNB’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACNB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACNB competitors beat ACNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

