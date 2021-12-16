Financial Contrast: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) versus Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
41.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
This table compares Evercel and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Evercel
|$45.08 million
|1.62
|$1.12 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Advent Technologies
|$880,000.00
|476.43
|-$100.21 million
|N/A
|N/A
Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evercel and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Evercel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Advent Technologies
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.00
Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 128.20%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Evercel.
Profitability
This table compares Evercel and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Evercel
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Advent Technologies
|N/A
|-144.10%
|-87.46%
Risk & Volatility
Evercel has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.
About Evercel
Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
