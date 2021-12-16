Financial Contrast: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) versus Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Evercel alerts:

41.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evercel and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.62 $1.12 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 476.43 -$100.21 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evercel and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 128.20%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46%

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.