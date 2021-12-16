Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,779 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $261.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.10. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

