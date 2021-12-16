Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $3,376,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $12,703,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.53 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.31 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.87.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

