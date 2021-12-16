Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $305.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

