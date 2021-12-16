Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.44 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

