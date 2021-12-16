Financial Survey: Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Cano Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cano Health N/A -11.89% -4.03%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and Cano Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cano Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Airsculpt Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.92%. Cano Health has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.78%. Given Cano Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cano Health is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Cano Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 10.65 $7.58 million N/A N/A Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cano Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats Cano Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

