Finminity Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Finminity has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Finminity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. Finminity has a market cap of $265,973.74 and $1,865.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00055105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.61 or 0.08327296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.37 or 0.99831980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Finminity Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,322,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,275 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

