FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches Market Cap of $69.86 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.86 million and $7.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003202 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003798 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 797,737,834 coins and its circulating supply is 461,684,231 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

