FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $84.41 million and approximately $60.54 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004766 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 797,925,274 coins and its circulating supply is 461,882,537 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.