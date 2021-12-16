First City Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $130.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

