First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 506,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 659,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

