First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.84

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.84 and traded as low as $230.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $231.50, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $733.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.19 and its 200 day moving average is $232.84.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $12.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is currently 73.23%.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

