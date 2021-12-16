First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FNRN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.64. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 25.60%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

