First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IFV stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

