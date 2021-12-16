First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
IFV stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
