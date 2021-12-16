First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 3.6% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.88. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

