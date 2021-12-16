First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of FEI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.38.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
