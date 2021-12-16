First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.46

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 1028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

