First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,736. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $107.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.224 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.