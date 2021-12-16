First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,064 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 359 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after buying an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,690,000 after purchasing an additional 223,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $50.93. 1,032,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

