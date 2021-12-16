First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.59% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. 5,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,978. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.