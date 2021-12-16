First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 117,065 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period.

HYLS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. 6,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,978. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

