FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.54

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 57474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Amundi acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

