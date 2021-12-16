Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,307 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

