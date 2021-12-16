Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

BMY stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

