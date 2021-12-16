Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.97 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

