Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.36% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

BJRI stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $806.09 million, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 2.11. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.