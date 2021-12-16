Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Five9 reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,460 shares of company stock worth $10,389,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.88. 1,155,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,001. Five9 has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.