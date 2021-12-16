Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $76.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.06 million and the highest is $77.88 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $55.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $294.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.97 million to $295.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $374.06 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $380.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.09.

FVRR opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

