Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

