FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLT opened at $215.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.69 and its 200-day moving average is $253.87. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

