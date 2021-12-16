FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

