Float Protocol (BANK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.33 Million

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on major exchanges. Float Protocol has a total market cap of $17.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.03 or 0.08266112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.85 or 1.00159633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

