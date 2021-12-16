Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 224,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,352,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 280.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flowserve by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 125,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

