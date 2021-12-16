Flux Price Tops $1.72 on Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $382.44 million and approximately $42.01 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flux has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00317414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00143556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00086266 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000129 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 221,759,142 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

