Flux Price Tops $1.83 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $405.67 million and approximately $92.88 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00326543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00143324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00087397 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 221,697,830 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

