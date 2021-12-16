FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

FMC has increased its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FMC has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

FMC traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,410. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

